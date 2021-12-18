‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Sopranos story releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Sopranos origin story The Many Saints of Newark is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 21, 2021. The physical media follows the movie’s theatrical and HBO Max home premiere on October 1st.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Many Saints of Newark is presented in 4k with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both the 1080p Blu-ray and 2160p Blu-ray offer the soundtrack in Dolby Atmos.

Special Features

The Making of Newark

Sopranos Family Honor

Deleted Scenes

The 4k Blu-ray combo is a 2-disc edition with a second copy on Blu-ray, while the Blu-ray is a single-disc edition.. Each Blu-ray combo edition from SDS includes a Digital Copy.

The Many Saints of Newark on Blu-ray is priced $19.96 (List: $34.98) and on 4k Blu-ray 23.49 (List: $27.99). Buy on Amazon

The Many Saints of Newark was directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The film is centered on a young Tony Soprano during the 1960s and 1970s in Newark, New Jersey.







