Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Elf, + 230 movies leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31

On December 31st over 230 movies will expire from the HBO Max streaming lineup including blockbusters such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Journey to the Center of the Earth and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Poltergeist, and XXX.
Renowned films such as American Graffiti, Driving Miss Daisy, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, and Interview with a Vampire will also be leaving, along with holiday classics Elf, Fred Claus, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
It’s actually quite shocking this many movies will be leaving HBO Max. The service has offered an alternative to streaming giant Netflix with an inviting library of movie hits. Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of Warner Bros. titles and original shows to watch on HBO Max with available in 4k, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.
Movies Leaving HBO Max, Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 24
- Fifty Shades of Black
Dec. 26
- Just Mercy
Dec. 27
- Stand Up To Cancer 2021
Dec. 31
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Abuelos (Grandpas)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr.
- American Graffiti
- Assault On Precinct 13
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Black Christmas
- Blackhat
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blood Diamond
- Cellular
- Contagion
- Cradle 2: The Grave
- Critters
- Critters 3
- Dante’s Peak
- Deep Blue Sea
- Enter the Dragon
- Flashpoint
- Fool’s Gold
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Frequency
- Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan
- I Am Legend
- Inkheart
- Interview with a Vampire
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Poltergeist
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Riding Hood
- Red Sonya
- Return of the Living Dead III
- Romeo Must Die
- Snake Eye’s
- Speed Racer
- Tenacious D In: The Pick of Destiny
- The Collection
- The Gauntlet
- The Last Samurai
- The Perfect Storm
- The Raven
- Timecop
- Torque
- Trick ‘r Treat
- Twelve Monkeys
- U.S. Marshals
- We’re the Millers
- Wild Wild West
- xXs: State of the Union
- XXX
That’s only a quarter of the titles expiring. See all the movies leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31, 2021.