Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Elf, + 230 movies leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31

On December 31st over 230 movies will expire from the HBO Max streaming lineup including blockbusters such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Journey to the Center of the Earth and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Poltergeist, and XXX.

Renowned films such as American Graffiti, Driving Miss Daisy, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, and Interview with a Vampire will also be leaving, along with holiday classics Elf, Fred Claus, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

It’s actually quite shocking this many movies will be leaving HBO Max. The service has offered an alternative to streaming giant Netflix with an inviting library of movie hits. Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of Warner Bros. titles and original shows to watch on HBO Max with available in 4k, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.

Movies Leaving HBO Max, Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 24

Fifty Shades of Black

Dec. 26

Just Mercy

Dec. 27

Stand Up To Cancer 2021

Dec. 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Abuelos (Grandpas)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr.

American Graffiti

Assault On Precinct 13

Bangkok Dangerous

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Black Christmas

Blackhat

Blade

Blade II

Blood Diamond

Cellular

Contagion

Cradle 2: The Grave

Critters

Critters 3

Dante’s Peak

Deep Blue Sea

Enter the Dragon

Flashpoint

Fool’s Gold

Freddy vs. Jason

Frequency

Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan

I Am Legend

Inkheart

Interview with a Vampire

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Poltergeist

Reasonable Doubt

Red Riding Hood

Red Sonya

Return of the Living Dead III

Romeo Must Die

Snake Eye’s

Speed Racer

Tenacious D In: The Pick of Destiny

The Collection

The Gauntlet

The Last Samurai

The Perfect Storm

The Raven

Timecop

Torque

Trick ‘r Treat

Twelve Monkeys

U.S. Marshals

We’re the Millers

Wild Wild West

xXs: State of the Union

XXX

That’s only a quarter of the titles expiring. See all the movies leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31, 2021.