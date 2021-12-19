Breaking: ABC, ESPN, FX & More Disney Channels Return to YouTube TV

HomeChannel NewsBreaking: ABC, ESPN, FX & More Disney Channels Return to YouTube TV
After a couple of days without access to Disney-owned channels such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and local ABC affiliate channels YouTube TV has announced a deal has been struck between the two companies.

Return access has already started and local ABC stations should be returning throughout the day.

YouTube TV announced the return of Disney channels via a webpage and embedded tweet below:

YouTube TV also said in their messaging that “…impacted members will still receive a one-time $15 discount” — but wouldn’t that be everyone?

YouTube TV subscribers who canceled their subscriptions after the Disney channels dropped are encouraged to resume their membership.

According to YouTube TV, “any of you who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we will still honor the one-time $15 credit on your bill if you resume your membership before you lose access.”

That one-time credit will be noticed “on your next bill with no action needed.”

See the YouTube TV service announcement for more details.

 

