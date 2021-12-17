Movies Anywhere Reveals Most-Watched & Purchased Movies in 2021

Movies Anywhere has revealed the most-watched films on the platform as well as most-purchased, most-wishlisted, and most searched titles this past year.

The most-watched movie in 2021 was The Croods: A New Age — the animated feature from DreamWorks that earned over $215 million worldwide. Other popular movies making the most-watched list included Boss Baby, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Frozen 2, Sing, Trolls World Tour, and several Harry Potter titles.

Additional stats revealed Wonder Woman 1984 was the most redeemed, Black Widow the most wishlisted, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone the most searched. (See more below.)

Movies Anywhere also reports 22.6 million hours were watched on the platform and over 25 million movies were added to collections (all transactions combined).

In addition, there were over 12 million lists created (using the My Lists feature) and 157 thousand movies shared using the Screen Pass feature.

Movies Anywhere 2021 Most Popular Movies

Most Watched: The Croods: A New Age

Most Purchased: Free Guy

Most Redeemed: Wonder Woman 1984

Most Wishlisted: Black Widow

Most Screen Pass Sent: Trolls

Most Searched: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Movies Anywhere partners include Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, AT&T/DirecTV, FandangoNow (now Vudu), Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Verizon FiOS TV, VUDU, and Xfinity (Comcast). Studios not partnering with Movies Anywhere include Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM.