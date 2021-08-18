HomeBlu-ray DiscHarry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition Releasing to 4k...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition Releasing to 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary 8-Film Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray openWarner Bros. will release a special Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition that includes all 8-films from the franchise in a 17-disc set on November 2, 2021.

The collection is packaged in a special Hogwart Express Train holder and includes all movies on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with Digital Copies.

In addition, the collectible set includes these extras:

  • The Harry Potter Magical Movie Mode
  • Collectible Hogwarts Express Train Packaging
  • Hogwarts Express Ticket (replica)
  • Behind-the-Scenes 32-Page Booklet

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $139.99 on Amazon

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary 8-Film Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray train box

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary 8-Film Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray train

Previous articleReview: Ryan Reynolds Breaks the Glass Ceiling of Video Game Movies With ‘Free Guy’
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved