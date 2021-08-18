Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition Releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Warner Bros. will release a special Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition that includes all 8-films from the franchise in a 17-disc set on November 2, 2021.
The collection is packaged in a special Hogwart Express Train holder and includes all movies on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with Digital Copies.
In addition, the collectible set includes these extras:
- The Harry Potter Magical Movie Mode
- Collectible Hogwarts Express Train Packaging
- Hogwarts Express Ticket (replica)
- Behind-the-Scenes 32-Page Booklet
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $139.99 on Amazon