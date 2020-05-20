We Tried Out Movies Anywhere Screen Pass. Here’s a Review.

Disney’s Movies Anywhere is about to launch Screen Pass, a new way to share movies from your personal library. The new feature is currently in beta review, and we got a chance to test it out prior to a wide launch.

Screen Pass is a pretty simple concept: share digital movies that you have purchased or redeemed with Movies Anywhere. If you’re not familiar with MA, it’s a new digital locker that has pretty much taken the place of the now-defunct UltraViolet platform.

Movies Anywhere has partnered with most studios to provide one place to watch all your digital movies. When purchasing or redeeming a code for a digital movie it often ends up Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Vudu, and several MSOs. (See a list of partnering studios & services.)

However, not all movies you own are eligible for Screen Pass. You can find out if a title is available to share in the Additional Info section towards the bottom of a title’s detail page. Or, look on the home screen of Movies Anywhere and there will be a side-scrolling row of eligible titles. (See screenshots.)

A few movies we found to be eligible include A Dog’s Purpose, Her, It’s Complicated, and Lawrence of Arabia. Movies not eligible include Little Women, Ad Astra, Heat, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

There doesn’t seem to be an easy way to guess whether or not a title would be eligible. We thought it might have something to do with the studio but the movies mentioned above come from different distributors. In any case, the quickest way to find a title to share in the “My Screen Pass Eligible Movies” section.

The only caveat to Screen Pass is that the recipient must have a Movies Anywhere account to watch (don’t worry, it’s free). And, the link to share the movie must be accepted within 7 days.

For now, there are 3 Screen Passes allowed per account per month. These are displayed as credits under Settings > Screen Pass. The number of Screen Passes are reset on the first of each month.

How to Use Screen Pass