New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Venom 2, The Last Duel, & more!

Here’s a look at this week’s new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases. Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Both movies are also available in a double feature on Blu-ray (see link to Amazon below). The Wolf of Wall Street has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and is available in both standard and SteelBook editions (read a review). Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver also arrives on both Blu-ray formats, each with a Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up a Special Edition of the original Dune movie or a Standard Special Edition of Donnie Darko both from Arrow Video.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 14, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

