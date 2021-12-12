HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Venom 2, The Last Duel, &...
Blu-ray Disc

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Venom 2, The Last Duel, & more!

new-4k-blu-ray-dec-14-2021-960x600 copyHere’s a look at this week’s new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases. Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Both movies are also available in a double feature on Blu-ray (see link to Amazon below). The Wolf of Wall Street has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and is available in both standard and SteelBook editions (read a review). Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver also arrives on both Blu-ray formats, each with a Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up a Special Edition of the original Dune movie or a Standard Special Edition of Donnie Darko both from Arrow Video.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 14, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

