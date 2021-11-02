HomeBlu-ray Disc'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Release Date, Artwork & Pre-Orders On Blu-ray/4k...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Release Date, Artwork & Pre-Orders On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Venom- Let There Be Carnage 4k Blu-raySony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and package art for Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy. The film will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14, 2021.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray feature distinct package artwork, while the DVD shares the same art as the Blu-ray.

Each Blu-ray combo editions from Sony include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Blu-ray is listed at $38.99 and 4k Blu-ray $45.99. Buy on Amazon (includes pre-order price guarantee).




Venom- Let There Be Carnage Blu-ray

Venom- Let There Be Carnage DVD

Previous articleYellowstone Seasons 1-3 releasing to Special Edition Blu-rays
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved