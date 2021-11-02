‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Release Date, Artwork & Pre-Orders On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and package art for Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy. The film will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14, 2021.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray feature distinct package artwork, while the DVD shares the same art as the Blu-ray.

Each Blu-ray combo editions from Sony include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Blu-ray is listed at $38.99 and 4k Blu-ray $45.99. Buy on Amazon (includes pre-order price guarantee).







