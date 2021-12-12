HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Last Duel Releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Editions With Digital...
The Last Duel Releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Editions With Digital Copies

The Last Duel 4k Blu-ray frontRidley Scott’s The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver will release to Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 14, 2021. Each Blu-ray combo from 20th Century Studios includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Duel is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range with the soundtrack in Dolby Atmos audio. On Blu-ray Disc the audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray is a 2-disc edition with UHD BD, BD, and Digital Copy, while the 1-disc Blu-ray edition includes a BD and Digital Copy (no DVD). On the Blu-ray Disc there’s an extra bonus titled “The Making of The Last Duel.”

The Last Duel on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and 4k Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

The Last Duel 4k Blu-ray back



The Last Duel Blu-ray front

The Last Duel Blu-ray back

  1. I really liked this movie. Yesterday I got an email from Amazon notifying me of a 5 Euro coupon I could claim. I immediately claimed the coupon and used it to order this movie on 4k Blu-ray with a 5 Euro discount.

