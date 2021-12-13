Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s 4k Edition Price Drops $80



The Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition containing The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital has dropped $80 (from the list price of $249.99) to $169.99 on Amazon.

All six films from Peter Jackson’s blockbuster Middle Earth trilogies are packaged in the boxed set from Warner Bros. that celebrates 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition features:

Collectible Premium Foil Gift Box that holds the UCE’s exclusive content,

64-page booklet with a collection of costume sketches, photography and production notes, and “From the Hobbits of the Shire to the King of Gondor”

7 Travel Poster Art Cards (2-sided art cards, one for each film, and an exclusive “Rivendell” card).

Bonus features on the Blu-ray discs include Filmmaker Commentaries.

Special Features Blu-ray Disc to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Alamo Drafthouse reunited Middle-earth’s finest for three Special conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. Also included is The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.

The Hobbit Trilogy

An Unexpected Journey

The Desolation of Smaug

The Battle of the Five Armies

All presented in collectible foil sleeves

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Fellowship of the Ring

The Two Towers

The Return of the King

All presented in collectible foil sleeves

Read reviews of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.







