New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, Release Date July 27

new-4k-blu-ray-july-27-2021-960x600This week at the top of new disc releases is A Quiet Place Part II on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The 1-disc Blu-ray combo includes a Digital Copy while the 4k Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. Both movies are also available in a 2-movie collection on Blu-ray.

Other notable Blu-ray releases this week include Dexter: The Complete Series, Midnight In The Switchgrass (2021), The Daimajin Trilogy (3-Disc Limited Edition), Brotherhood of the Wolf Collector’s Edition, and The Dead Zone – Collector’s Edition (1983).

New Blu-ray Releases, July 27, 2021

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Take a look at all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.


