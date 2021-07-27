A Clockwork Orange (1971) releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Editions

Stanley Kubric’s A Clockwork Orange (1971) is releasing to a Limited Edition “Titans of Cult” 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Zavvi on Oct. 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p Ultra High Definition at 16×9 (1.66:1) aspect ratio. Audio TBD.

Titans of Cult Limited SteelBook Edition

Includes:

A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork

Two unique pins

Special Features:

Commentary by Malcolm McDowell and Historian Nick Redman

Channel Four Documentary Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange

New Featurette Great Bolshy Yarblockos!: Making A Clockwork Orange

Career Profile O Lucky Malcolm! [in High Definition]

Theatrical Trailer

A Clockwork Orange (1971) Limited Edition Titans of Cult 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 2-disc edition is priced $48.99. Order from Zavvi

Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition

This 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes:

A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork

Blu-ray Bonus Disc featuring Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures and O Lucky Malcolm! documentaries

32-page booklet

Double-sided Poster

Set of 3 Art Cards

Behind the scenes stills

Newspaper prop replica

Special Features:

Commentary by Malcolm McDowell and Historian Nick Redman

Channel Four Documentary Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange

New Featurette Great Bolshy Yarblockos!: Making A Clockwork Orange

Career Profile O Lucky Malcolm! [in High Definition]

Theatrical Trailer

The 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition of A Clockwork Orange (1971) is priced $54.99. Order from Zavvi

Subtitles (both editions)

4K Ultra HD – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Cantonese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Korean, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish

Blu-ray – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Danish, Dutch, European Portuguese, Finnish, French, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish