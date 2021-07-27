HomeBlu-ray DiscA Clockwork Orange (1971) releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Editions
A Clockwork Orange (1971) releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Editions

A Clockwork Orange 4k Blu-ray 900 Stanley Kubric’s A Clockwork Orange (1971) is releasing to a Limited Edition “Titans of Cult” 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Zavvi on Oct. 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p Ultra High Definition at 16×9 (1.66:1) aspect ratio. Audio TBD.

Titans of Cult Limited SteelBook Edition

Includes:

  • A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray
  • Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork
  • Two unique pins

Special Features:

  • Commentary by Malcolm McDowell and Historian Nick Redman
  • Channel Four Documentary Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange
  • New Featurette Great Bolshy Yarblockos!: Making A Clockwork Orange
  • Career Profile O Lucky Malcolm! [in High Definition]
  • Theatrical Trailer

A Clockwork Orange (1971) Limited Edition Titans of Cult 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 2-disc edition is priced $48.99. Order from Zavvi

Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition

A Clockwork Orange 4k Blu-ray Collectors Set

This 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes:

  • A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray
  • Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork
  • Blu-ray Bonus Disc featuring Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures and O Lucky Malcolm! documentaries
  • 32-page booklet
  • Double-sided Poster
  • Set of 3 Art Cards
  • Behind the scenes stills
  • Newspaper prop replica

Special Features:

The 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition of A Clockwork Orange (1971) is priced $54.99. Order from Zavvi

Subtitles (both editions)

4K Ultra HD – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Cantonese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Korean, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish

Blu-ray – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Danish, Dutch, European Portuguese, Finnish, French, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish

A Clockwork Orange 4k Blu-ray front 900

A Clockwork Orange 4k Blu-ray case

