A Clockwork Orange (1971) releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Editions

Stanley Kubric’s A Clockwork Orange (1971) is releasing to a Limited Edition “Titans of Cult” 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Zavvi on Oct. 4, 2021.
On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p Ultra High Definition at 16×9 (1.66:1) aspect ratio. Audio TBD.
Titans of Cult Limited SteelBook Edition
Includes:
- A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork
- Two unique pins
Special Features:
- Commentary by Malcolm McDowell and Historian Nick Redman
- Channel Four Documentary Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange
- New Featurette Great Bolshy Yarblockos!: Making A Clockwork Orange
- Career Profile O Lucky Malcolm! [in High Definition]
- Theatrical Trailer
A Clockwork Orange (1971) Limited Edition Titans of Cult 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 2-disc edition is priced $48.99. Order from Zavvi
Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition
This 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes:
- A Clockwork Orange on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Collectable Steelbook case with new artwork
- Blu-ray Bonus Disc featuring Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures and O Lucky Malcolm! documentaries
- 32-page booklet
- Double-sided Poster
- Set of 3 Art Cards
- Behind the scenes stills
- Newspaper prop replica
Special Features:
The 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Set Edition of A Clockwork Orange (1971) is priced $54.99. Order from Zavvi
Subtitles (both editions)
4K Ultra HD – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Cantonese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Korean, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish
Blu-ray – English SDH, German SDH, Italian SDH, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Complex Chinese, Danish, Dutch, European Portuguese, Finnish, French, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish