4k Blu-rays Releasing This Month, April 2021

This month there are several 4k Blu-ray releases from classic and niche movie genres we thought you should know about. Be sure to check out our 4k Blu-ray Release Dates and Complete List of 4k Blu-rays over the last five years.

April 1, 2021

April started off with a new Special Edition of Tremors (1990) to 4k Blu-ray. Although the film was released last December to a 2-disc Limited Edition, this new single-disc 4k Blu-ray has the same restored version for less money. Order on Amazon

April 13, 2021

Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs (1987) probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind when you think of 4k home theater, but nevertheless the sci-fi spoof will arrive April 13th on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy from Kino Lorber. Order on Amazon.

April 27, 2021

1987’s smash hit Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is releasing to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copies packaged in a hard-shell case with custom artwork. Purchase from Best Buy

Donnie Darko (2001) from Director Richard Kelly is releasing to a 4k Limited Edition Giftset with both Theatrical & Director’s Cuts of the movie restored in 4k. Includes a 100-page hardcover book, fold-out poster, collectible post cards, and reversible sleeve insert. Purchase on Amazon

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Santa Sangre (1989) is releasing to a four-disc Collector’s Limited Edition with 4k Blu-ray, 2 Blu-rays, and CD, as well as plenty of bonus material to indugle yourself in this avant-garde horror film. Buy on Amazon

From Director Sergio Leone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. This edition includes the 179-minute Extended Cut along with plenty of extras (included on Blu-ray Disc) to explore this classic western starring Clint Eastwood. Buy on Amazon