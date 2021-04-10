Home Blu-ray Disc 4k Blu-rays Releasing This Month, April 2021
4k Blu-rays Releasing This Month, April 2021

By hdreport
This month there are several 4k Blu-ray releases from classic and niche movie genres we thought you should know about. Be sure to check out our 4k Blu-ray Release Dates and Complete List of 4k Blu-rays over the last five years.

April 1, 2021

Tremors Standard Special Edition 4k Blu-ray

April started off with a new Special Edition of Tremors (1990) to 4k Blu-ray. Although the film was released last December to a 2-disc Limited Edition, this new single-disc 4k Blu-ray has the same restored version for less money. Order on Amazon

April 13, 2021

Spaceballs 4k Blu-ray

Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs (1987) probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind when you think of 4k home theater, but nevertheless the sci-fi spoof will arrive April 13th on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy from Kino Lorber. Order on Amazon.

April 27, 2021

dirty dancing 4k blu-ray SteelBook

1987’s smash hit Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is releasing to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copies packaged in a hard-shell case with custom artwork. Purchase from Best Buy

Donnie Darko Limited Edition Gift Set 4k Blu-ray open

Donnie Darko (2001) from Director Richard Kelly is releasing to a 4k Limited Edition Giftset with both Theatrical & Director’s Cuts of the movie restored in 4k. Includes a 100-page hardcover book, fold-out poster, collectible post cards, and reversible sleeve insert. Purchase on Amazon

Santa Sangre 4k Blu-ray Collectors EditionAlejandro Jodorowsky’s Santa Sangre (1989) is releasing to a four-disc Collector’s Limited Edition with 4k Blu-ray, 2 Blu-rays, and CD, as well as plenty of bonus material to indugle yourself in this avant-garde horror film. Buy on Amazon

The Good the Bad and the Ugly 4k Blu-ray collage

From Director Sergio Leone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. This edition includes the 179-minute Extended Cut along with plenty of extras (included on Blu-ray Disc) to explore this classic western starring Clint Eastwood. Buy on Amazon

