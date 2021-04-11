Price Drop: The Lord of the Rings 4k Blu-ray Motion Picture Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray has held its retail price of $89.99 since releasing last December, but today we noticed the first drop on Amazon. The 4k LOTR Trilogy is now $82.94 — a noticeable drop of about $7 for the 9-disc collection.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy consists of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) in both Theatrical and Extended Editions on 4k Blu-ray, as well as codes to redeem Digital Copies (of all versions).

