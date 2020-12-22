The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Extended Cut releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Kino Lorber is releasing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) starring Clint Eastwood to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 27, 2021. The first 5000 prints feature a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase and reversible art for the front of the Blu-ray case.
The 4k Blu-ray disc includes a 179-minute Extended Cut with over 30 hours of shot-by-shot color grading and audio commentary from film historians. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo, and 2.0 Mono.
The included Blu-ray Disc presents the 162-minute Theatrical Cut (that was color corrected in 2017) as well as plenty of bonus material and audio commentaries.
THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1967) DETAILS
• Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase (5000)
• Reversible Art
4K UHD DISC 1:
• 179-Minute Extended Cut (Over 30 Hours of Extensive Shot-by-Shot Color Grading)
• Audio Commentary by Noted Cultural Historian Sir Christopher Frayling
• Audio Commentary by Film Historian Richard Schickel
• English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround / 2.0 Stereo / 2.0 Mono
• Dual-Layered UHD100 Disc
• Optional English Subtitles
BLU-RAY DISC 2:
• 162-Minute Theatrical Cut (2017 Color Correction)
• Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
• Leone’s West: Making of Documentary
• Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Part 1
• Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Part 2
• The Leone Style: On Sergio Leone Featurette
• The Man Who Lost the Civil War: Civil War Documentary
• Reconstruction GBU
• Deleted Scene 1: Extended Tuco Torture scene
• Deleted Scene 2: The Socorro Sequence – A Reconstruction
• Deleted Scene 3: Skeletons in the Desert
• Deleted Scene 4: Extended Torture Scene
• Vignette 1: Uno, Due, Tre
• Vignette 2: Italian Lunch
• Vignette 3: New York Accent
• Vignette 4: Gun in Holster
• Alternate Scene: The Optical Flip
• TRAILERS FROM HELL with Ernest Dickerson
• GBU on the Set – Image Gallery
• Promoting GBU – Image Gallery
• Original U.S. Theatrical Trailer
• Original French Theatrical Trailer
• A Fistful of Dollars – Trailer
• For a Few Dollars More – Trailer 1
• For a Few Dollars More – Trailer 2
• A Fistful of Dollars / For a Few Dollars More – Burning at Both Ends Trailer
• A Fistful of Dollars / For a Few Dollars More – Burning at Both Ends Radio Spot
• English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround | 2.0 Mono
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• Optional English Subtitles
Color 179 Minutes 2.35:1 Rated R
Synopsis: For three men the Civil War wasn’t hell… it was practice! By far the most ambitious, unflinchingly graphic and stylistically influential western ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a classic actioner shot through with a volatile mix of myth and realism. Screen legend Clint Eastwood (A Fistful of Dollars) returns as “The Man with No Name,” this time teaming with two gunslingers to pursue a cache of $200,000 and letting no one, not even warring factions in a civil war, stand in their way. From sun-drenched panoramas to bold hard close-ups, exceptional camerawork captures the beauty and cruelty of the barren landscape and the hardened characters who stride unwaveringly through it. Hailed as “the best directed movie of all time” by Quentin Tarantino, this epic masterpiece was directed by the great Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in the West) and co-stars Lee Van Cleef (For a Few Dollars More) as Angel Eyes and Eli Wallach (The Magnificent Seven) in the role of Tuco. Music by legendary composer Ennio Morricone (Death Rides a Horse).