The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Extended Cut releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Kino Lorber is releasing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) starring Clint Eastwood to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 27, 2021. The first 5000 prints feature a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase and reversible art for the front of the Blu-ray case.

The 4k Blu-ray disc includes a 179-minute Extended Cut with over 30 hours of shot-by-shot color grading and audio commentary from film historians. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo, and 2.0 Mono.

The included Blu-ray Disc presents the 162-minute Theatrical Cut (that was color corrected in 2017) as well as plenty of bonus material and audio commentaries.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1967) DETAILS • Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase (5000) • Reversible Art

4K UHD DISC 1: • 179-Minute Extended Cut (Over 30 Hours of Extensive Shot-by-Shot Color Grading) • Audio Commentary by Noted Cultural Historian Sir Christopher Frayling • Audio Commentary by Film Historian Richard Schickel • English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround / 2.0 Stereo / 2.0 Mono • Dual-Layered UHD100 Disc • Optional English Subtitles

BLU-RAY DISC 2: • 162-Minute Theatrical Cut (2017 Color Correction) • Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas • Leone’s West: Making of Documentary • Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Part 1 • Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Part 2 • The Leone Style: On Sergio Leone Featurette • The Man Who Lost the Civil War: Civil War Documentary • Reconstruction GBU • Deleted Scene 1: Extended Tuco Torture scene • Deleted Scene 2: The Socorro Sequence – A Reconstruction • Deleted Scene 3: Skeletons in the Desert • Deleted Scene 4: Extended Torture Scene • Vignette 1: Uno, Due, Tre • Vignette 2: Italian Lunch • Vignette 3: New York Accent • Vignette 4: Gun in Holster • Alternate Scene: The Optical Flip • TRAILERS FROM HELL with Ernest Dickerson • GBU on the Set – Image Gallery • Promoting GBU – Image Gallery • Original U.S. Theatrical Trailer • Original French Theatrical Trailer • A Fistful of Dollars – Trailer • For a Few Dollars More – Trailer 1 • For a Few Dollars More – Trailer 2 • A Fistful of Dollars / For a Few Dollars More – Burning at Both Ends Trailer • A Fistful of Dollars / For a Few Dollars More – Burning at Both Ends Radio Spot • English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround | 2.0 Mono • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc • Optional English Subtitles