Donnie Darko (both cuts) restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Both the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko (2001) have been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The movie has been packaged in a Limited Edition Giftset from Arrow Video that releases on April 27, 2021.

Extras with the 2-disc edition include audio commentary, deleted and alternate scenes, production featurettes, making-of documentaries, interviews, short film The Goodbye Place, and trailers. The Limited Edition Giftset features a 100-page hardcover book, fold-out poster, collectible post cards, and reversible sleeve insert.

On 4k Blu-ray, Donnie Darko (both versions) are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly and an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Six double-sided collector’s postcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve

DISC 1 THE THEATRICAL CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval

Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko , a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko , containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick, cinematographer Steven Poster, editor Sam Bauer, composer Michael Edwards, costume designer April Ferry, production designer Alec Hammond and actor James Duval

, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of , containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick, cinematographer Steven Poster, editor Sam Bauer, composer Michael Edwards, costume designer April Ferry, production designer Alec Hammond and actor James Duval The Goodbye Place , Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

, Kelly’s 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films 20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Trailer

DISC 2 THE DIRECTOR S CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith

The Donnie Darko Production Diary , an archival documentary charting the film s production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster

, an archival documentary charting the film s production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and cinematographer Steven Poster

Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It , They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary

, and Storyboard comparisons

B-roll footage

Cunning Visions infomercials

Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules

Galleries

Director s Cut trailer

TV spots





