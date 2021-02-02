Spaceballs (1987) 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Specs & Details

We’ve got the release date, disc specs, and details for Mel Brooks’ sci-fi spoof Spaceballs releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film is presented in 2160p video resolution with the Dolby Vision HDR spec providing additional color luminance and contrast compared to Blu-ray. For audio, Spaceballs provides 5.1 channel surround sound as well as a 2.0 lossless stereo track. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus Features: On the 4k Blu-ray edition of Spaceballs audio commentary from Mel Brooks is provided, while the Blu-ray Disc contains lots of extras such as “Force Yourself,” “Spaceballs: The Documentary,” Film Flubs, conversation with Mel Brooks and co-writer Thomas Meehan, and more (see details below).

Spaceballs on 4k Blu-ray releases April 13, 2021. The 2-disc edition with Blu-ray from Kino Lorber has a list price of $39.95.



Special Features

4KUHD DISC 1:

-HDR Dolby Vision

-Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks

-5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

-Optional English Subtitles

BLU-RAY DISC 2:

-Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks

-FORCE YOURSELF! Spaceballs and the Skroobing of Sci-Fi with Mel Brooks and Rudy De Luca

-SPACEBALLS: The Documentary

-In Conversation with Mel Brooks and Co-Writer Thomas Meehan

-John Candy: Comic Spirit

-Film Flubs

-Watch SPACEBALLS in Ludicrous Speed

-Storyboards to Film Comparison

-Behind-the-Scenes Image Gallery

-Posters & Art Image Gallery

-Exhibitor Trailer with Mel Brooks Introduction

-Theatrical Teaser

-Theatrical Trailer

-5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles