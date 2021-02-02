Home Blu-ray Disc Spaceballs (1987) 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Specs & Details
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Spaceballs (1987) 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Specs & Details

By hdreport
0

Spaceballs 4k Blu-rayWe’ve got the release date, disc specs, and details for Mel Brooks’ sci-fi spoof Spaceballs releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film is presented in 2160p video resolution with the Dolby Vision HDR spec providing additional color luminance and contrast compared to Blu-ray. For audio, Spaceballs provides 5.1 channel surround sound as well as a 2.0 lossless stereo track. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus Features: On the 4k Blu-ray edition of Spaceballs audio commentary from Mel Brooks is provided, while the Blu-ray Disc contains lots of extras such as “Force Yourself,” “Spaceballs: The Documentary,” Film Flubs, conversation with Mel Brooks and co-writer Thomas Meehan, and more (see details below).

Spaceballs on 4k Blu-ray releases April 13, 2021. The 2-disc edition with Blu-ray from Kino Lorber has a list price of $39.95. Order for $26.49 ($34% off) on Amazon.

Special Features

4KUHD DISC 1:
-HDR Dolby Vision
-Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks
-5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
-Optional English Subtitles

BLU-RAY DISC 2:
-Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks
-FORCE YOURSELF! Spaceballs and the Skroobing of Sci-Fi with Mel Brooks and Rudy De Luca
-SPACEBALLS: The Documentary
-In Conversation with Mel Brooks and Co-Writer Thomas Meehan
-John Candy: Comic Spirit
-Film Flubs
-Watch SPACEBALLS in Ludicrous Speed
-Storyboards to Film Comparison
-Behind-the-Scenes Image Gallery
-Posters & Art Image Gallery
-Exhibitor Trailer with Mel Brooks Introduction
-Theatrical Teaser
-Theatrical Trailer
-5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
-Optional English Subtitles

Spaceballs 4k Blu-ray alt cover

Related Articles:

Previous articleRead a review of Elysium (2013) on 4k Blu-ray
Next articleGodzilla (2104) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Godzilla (2104) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

hdreport - 0
Godzilla (2014) has been officially dated and detailed for release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 23, 2021. The new upgraded disc edition...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Read a review of Elysium (2013) on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures’ Elysium (2013) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 9, 2021. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy,...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Paramount Announces 10 Best Pictures Movie Blu-ray Collection

Jeff Chabot - 0
Paramount has put together a collection of 10 Best Picture Academy Award winners debuting over the last 90 years in cinema. The "Essential Collection"...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Godzilla (2104) 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Godzilla (2014) has been officially dated and detailed for release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 23, 2021. The new upgraded disc edition...
Read more

Spaceballs (1987) 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Specs & Details

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
We've got the release date, disc specs, and details for Mel Brooks' sci-fi spoof Spaceballs releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film is presented in...
Read more

Read a review of Elysium (2013) on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures’ Elysium (2013) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 9, 2021. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy,...
Read more

Paramount Announces 10 Best Pictures Movie Blu-ray Collection

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
Paramount has put together a collection of 10 Best Picture Academy Award winners debuting over the last 90 years in cinema. The "Essential Collection"...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved