Gattaca has been restored for 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition

Gattaca 4k Blu-ray SteelBookA 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca (1997) will be released on March 23, 2021. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment officially announced the UHD BD edition that features a new 4k restoration of the film from the original 35mm camera negatives.

The 4k presentation of Gattaca on Ultra HD Blu-ray includes HDR10 High Dynamic Range, as well as newly mixed Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted scenes, a blooper reel, featurette “Welcome to Gattaca.”

Synopsis: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Alan Arkin and Jude Law star in this engrossing sci-fi thriller about an all-too-human man who dares to defy a system obsessed with genetic perfection. Hawke stars as Vincent, an “In-Valid” who assumes the identity of a member of the genetic elite to pursue his goal of traveling into space with the Gattaca Aerospace Corporation. However, a week before his mission, a murder marks Vincent as a suspect. With a relentless investigator in pursuit and the colleague he has fallen in love with beginning to suspect his deception, Vincent’s dreams steadily unravel.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Blooper Reel
  • Welcome to Gattaca Featurette
  • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

