Friends: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has been repackaged and discounted to only $59.96 for all 10 seasons of the hit NBC series.

The box set includes all 236 original broadcast episodes on 21 discs with over 110 hours of content (including over 20 hours of bonus material), documentaries, gag reel, a 36-page episode guide, and more.

Friends: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set has a list price of $112.99, making this an almost 50% savings. Jump over to Amazon for more details.