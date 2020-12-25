Home Streaming Disney+ How To Watch Pixar's Soul on Disney Plus
StreamingDisney+Movie & TV NewsMovie NewsNews

How To Watch Pixar’s Soul on Disney Plus

By hdreport
0

soul disney pixar digital posterDisney Plus is premiering the new Disney/Pixar film Soul on December 25, 2020. The film stars Jamie Foxx as jazz musician Joe who accidentally lands in a surprising place called The Great Before.

How can you watch Soul when it premieres? It’s pretty easy. Just get a subscription to Disney Plus!

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month (no long term contract) or $69.99 per year. The service is available on PCs, streaming media players, Smart TVs, select game consoles, phones and tablets.

Want more streaming content? They’ve also got a bundle deal with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for $12.99 per month. The bundle would cost about $18 per month so that’s a savings of about $6 each month.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is no longer offering a free trial (although a trial could be packaged with physical media or other product).

If you don’t want to subscribe to Disney Plus to watch Soul you can always wait until the physical discs or digital formats arrive, or until the the movie is available to rent, which could be several months.

Related Articles:

Previous articleThe Good, the Bad and the Ugly Extended Cut releasing to 4k Blu-ray
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Extended Cut releasing to 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Kino Lorber is releasing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) starring Clint Eastwood to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 27, 2021. The...
Read more
Netflix

Netflix: Here’s What’s New in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Dec. 2020 Edition

hdreport - 0
Netflix has added a bunch of new shows and films that stream in 4k resolution. So, if you’ve got a 4k TV you can...
Read more
Movie & TV News

Coming to America 2 Official Trailer for Amazon Prime Premiere Date

contributor - 0
Coming to America 2 is yet another movie that will forgo a theatrical premiere and instead release straight to video. The sequel to the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

How To Watch Pixar’s Soul on Disney Plus

Disney+ hdreport - 0
Disney Plus is premiering the new Disney/Pixar film Soul on December 25, 2020. The film stars Jamie Foxx as jazz musician Joe who accidentally...
Read more

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Extended Cut releasing to 4k Blu-ray

4k hdreport - 0
Kino Lorber is releasing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) starring Clint Eastwood to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 27, 2021. The...
Read more

Netflix: Here’s What’s New in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Dec. 2020 Edition

Netflix hdreport - 0
Netflix has added a bunch of new shows and films that stream in 4k resolution. So, if you’ve got a 4k TV you can...
Read more

Coming to America 2 Official Trailer for Amazon Prime Premiere Date

Movie & TV News contributor - 0
Coming to America 2 is yet another movie that will forgo a theatrical premiere and instead release straight to video. The sequel to the...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved