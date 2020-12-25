How To Watch Pixar’s Soul on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is premiering the new Disney/Pixar film Soul on December 25, 2020. The film stars Jamie Foxx as jazz musician Joe who accidentally lands in a surprising place called The Great Before.

How can you watch Soul when it premieres? It’s pretty easy. Just get a subscription to Disney Plus!

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month (no long term contract) or $69.99 per year. The service is available on PCs, streaming media players, Smart TVs, select game consoles, phones and tablets.

Want more streaming content? They’ve also got a bundle deal with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for $12.99 per month. The bundle would cost about $18 per month so that’s a savings of about $6 each month.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is no longer offering a free trial (although a trial could be packaged with physical media or other product).

If you don’t want to subscribe to Disney Plus to watch Soul you can always wait until the physical discs or digital formats arrive, or until the the movie is available to rent, which could be several months.