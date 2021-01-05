Home Blu-ray Disc New on Blu-ray Today: Love and Monsters, The 100 Season 7, The...
New on Blu-ray Today: Love and Monsters, The 100 Season 7, The Yellow Rose & more

By hdreport
Love and Monsters is now available on Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in combo editions from Paramount Pictures, each edition with a second disc and Digital Copy to redeem through Movies Anywhere.

The 100: The Seventh and Final Season arrives in a 3-disc Blu-ray edition from Warner Archive Collection with all 16 episodes from last year.

Three Films by Luis Buñuel (The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, That Obscure Object of Desire) release to a new Blu-ray 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection.

The Yellow Rose “Certified Fresh” (Rotten Tomatoes) movie from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment hits stores on Blu-ray Disc and DVD (previously released to Digital).

You can also pick up Girls’ Night In 5-Movie Collection with Brides Maids [Unrated], Girls Trip, Pitch Perfect, Sisters [Unrated], and Trainwreck [Unrated].

New on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 5, 2020

  • Love and Monsters [Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray]
  • The 100: The Seventh and Final Season
  • Three Films by Luis Buñuel – Criterion Collection
  • Blu-ray
  • Savage Streets
  • Mystery Road, Series 2
  • 12 Hour Shift
  • The Train
  • The Yellow Rose
  • Texas Across the River
  • The Secret War of Harry Frigg
  • Rough Night in Jericho
  • Captain Newman, M.D.
  • Blood Shadow
  • Tintorera… Tiger Shark
  • Beach Red
  • The Black Gestapo
  • Nina of The Woods
  • Black Bullet
  • I’m Too Old For This Shit
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date
  • A**holes: A Theory

Anime/Manga

  • Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 – The Complete Series
  • Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell
  • Nanbaka: The Complete Series
  • Conception: The Complete Series
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 4: Diamond Is Unbreakabe Part 1
  • Flying Witch

Collections

  • Girls’ Night In 5-Movie Collection
  • Mario Ruspoli, Prince of the Whales (with Collected Shorts by Mario Ruspoli)
  • Ingagi (Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture 8)

Digital

  • Citizens of the World
  • Romance in the Air
  • Love in the Forecast
  • In the Key of Love
  • A Valentine’s March
  • Moments in Spacetime

See all of this week’s new releases on Amazon. In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & Digital Releases.

Previous articleDreamland releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

