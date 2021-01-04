Home Blu-ray Disc Dreamland releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Dreamland releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Dreamland Blu-ray Digital Paramount Pictures’ Dreamland starring Finn Cole and Margot Robbie is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Jan. 19, 2021. The Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. Dreamland is priced $14.96 (Blu-ray) and $12.96 (DVD) on Amazon.

Dreamland has already released to Digital SD/HD (priced $9.99 on Amazon).

Synopsis:

Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) “is fantastic” (Indiewire) in this “dazzling” (Hollywood Reporter) love story set amidst America’s struggle during the Great Depression. Eugene Evans (Finn Cole, “Peaky Blinders”) dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber Allison Wells (Robbie) hiding closer than he could ever imagine. Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, nothing is as it seems, and Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved. Also starring Travis Fimmel (Warcraft), Kerry Condon (Avengers: Infinity War), Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) and Lola Kirke (American Made).

 

Previous articleNew Movies Streaming Free On YouTube: Jan. 2021
Next articleNew on Blu-ray Today: Love and Monsters, The 100 Season 7, The Yellow Rose & more
