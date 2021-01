The Complete Collection of Japanese Manga Series Blade Of The Immortal is getting released to Blu-ray Disc on January 19, 2021. The 3-disc collection is distributed by Section 23 for Sentai Filmworks.

Blade Of The Immortal episodes on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p with English and Japanese audio in DTS-HD MA 2.0.

Blade Of The Immortal – Complete Collection is available to order for $59.99. (List: $89.99) Buy on Amazon