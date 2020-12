The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 5, 2021. The 3-disc editions from Warner Archive Collection include all 16 episodes that aired from May through September, 2020.

On Blu-ray, The 100 episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is priced $29.99 on Blu-ray.

