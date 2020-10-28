Home Blu-ray Disc Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0

Love-and-Monsters-4k-Blu-rayParamount Pictures’ Love and Monsters (2020) is already available to rent and purchase in digital formats but will also release to disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. (Release date TBD.)

Love and Monsters is currently priced $25.99 (DVD), $29.99 (Blu-ray) and $33.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon release date.)

In Digital formats, Love and Monsters can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99 (Digital HD/UHD) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Dylan O’Brien stars in this thrilling adventure delivering epic action and laughs. After monsters take over the world, Joel (O’Brien, The Maze Runner) and the rest of humanity are forced to live underground. Believing he’s lost everyone he has ever loved, Joel finds his high school sweetheart Aimee (Jessica Henwick, “Game of Thrones”) living just 80 miles away.



Related Articles:

Previous articleSony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December
Next articleBlumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital HD

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

contributor - 0
The sequel to Blumhouse's The Craft (1996), Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy (2020) written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones has been released to digital formats...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Jeff Chabot - 0
Sony is releasing a batch of eleven 4k Blu-ray titles under the banner "PS5 4k Movie Essentials" starting on Dec. 1, 2020. The new...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

hdreport - 0
Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020! Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

Digital HD contributor - 0
The sequel to Blumhouse's The Craft (1996), Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy (2020) written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones has been released to digital formats...
Read more

Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' Love and Monsters (2020) is already available to rent and purchase in digital formats but will also release to disc formats including...
Read more

Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
Sony is releasing a batch of eleven 4k Blu-ray titles under the banner "PS5 4k Movie Essentials" starting on Dec. 1, 2020. The new...
Read more

New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020! Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
the-craft-the-legacy-poster

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

contributor - 0
PS5-4k-Blu-ray-3-up-1920px

Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Jeff Chabot - 0