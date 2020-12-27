New This Week on Blu-ray & Digital, December 29, 2020

It’s a meager week for new Blu-ray and Digital releases, although there are some brand new titles hitting shelves and download servers. This Tuesday you can pick up Honest Thief starring Liam Neeson from Universal Pictures in a 2-disc combo edition with a Digital Code.
Take a trip back to the end of World War II with A Night In Casablanca (1946) starring the Marx Brothers with a new release to Blu-ray Disc with several special features.
Lupin the 3rd: Tokyo Crisis from Discotek Media hits stores on Blu-ray in Japanese language with English subtitles or English dubs. Also from Discotek Media, Devilman Lady The Complete Series includes all 26 episodes of the anime show in Japanese language with English subtitles or English dubs.
And, The Last Shift starring Richard Jenkins and Shane Paul McGhie arrives on both disc and digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
- Honest Thief
- The Last Shift [Blu-ray & Digital]
- A Night In Casablanca
- Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter
- Devilman Lady The Complete Series
- Lupin the 3rd: Tokyo Crisis
- Battle Athletes TV Series & OVA
- Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory
- GinRei The Complete OVA Series
- The One You Feed
- The Last Warriors
- Thermae Romae The Complete Series
- Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story
- Case File n°221: Kabukicho – Part 1
- Two Ways Home
