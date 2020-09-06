New This Week: Alfred Hitchcock 4k, Ghost in the Shell 4k, Supergirl S5 & more!

It’s an exciting week for Ultra HD Blu-ray with several titles we’ve been looking forward to. Let’s start off with The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection collecting four classic films from the influential director including Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963). Fans of Hitchcock will also be happy to know the extended, director’s version of Psycho is part of the collection. Buy on Amazon

The Ghost in the Shell (1995) from director Mamoru Oshii arrives on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a standard 4k edition and 4k SteelBook from Best Buy. Also packaged in a 4k SteelBook is Psycho (1960) 60th Anniversary Edition and this year’s The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss. Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2019) releases to disc for the first time on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

On 1080p Blu-ray you can pick up Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season, Graveyards of Honor 2-Disc Special Edition, Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary, Dr. Who – Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. and Dr. Who and the Daleks. And, Criterion Collection has released two 1940s films including The Naked City (1948) and Brute Force (1947).

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, Sept. 8. 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season

Graveyards of Honor 2-Disc Special Edition

Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary

First Cow

Dr. Who – Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.

Dr. Who and the Daleks

The Grey Fox – Special Edition

The Naked City (1948) – The Criterion Collection

Brute Force (1947) – The Criterion Collection

True History of the Kelly Gang

Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season

Bad Education

Retaliation

Kentucky Kernels

The Big Ugly

Cary Grant Collection [Ladies Should Listen / Wedding Present / Big Brown Eyes]

Vitalina Varela

Caro Diario

The Comic

Sakura Quest: The Complete Series

Night Into Day

Up on the Glass

