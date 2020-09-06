New This Week: Alfred Hitchcock 4k, Ghost in the Shell 4k, Supergirl S5 & more!

It’s an exciting week for Ultra HD Blu-ray with several titles we’ve been looking forward to. Let’s start off with The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection collecting four classic films from the influential director including Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963). Fans of Hitchcock will also be happy to know the extended, director’s version of Psycho is part of the collection. Buy on Amazon
The Ghost in the Shell (1995) from director Mamoru Oshii arrives on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a standard 4k edition and 4k SteelBook from Best Buy. Also packaged in a 4k SteelBook is Psycho (1960) 60th Anniversary Edition and this year’s The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss. Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2019) releases to disc for the first time on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
On 1080p Blu-ray you can pick up Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season, Graveyards of Honor 2-Disc Special Edition, Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary, Dr. Who – Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. and Dr. Who and the Daleks. And, Criterion Collection has released two 1940s films including The Naked City (1948) and Brute Force (1947).
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, Sept. 8. 2020
4k Blu-ray
- The Ghost in the Shell (1995)
- The Ghost in the Shell (1995) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Psycho (1960) 60th Anniversary Best Buy SteelBook
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2019)
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection
- The Invisible Man (2020) Best Buy SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season
- Graveyards of Honor 2-Disc Special Edition
- Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary
- First Cow
- Dr. Who – Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.
- Dr. Who and the Daleks
- The Grey Fox – Special Edition
- The Naked City (1948) – The Criterion Collection
- Brute Force (1947) – The Criterion Collection
- True History of the Kelly Gang
- Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season
- Bad Education
- Retaliation
- Kentucky Kernels
- The Big Ugly
- Cary Grant Collection [Ladies Should Listen / Wedding Present / Big Brown Eyes]
- Vitalina Varela
- Caro Diario
- The Comic
- Sakura Quest: The Complete Series
- Night Into Day
- Up on the Glass
