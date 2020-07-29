Ghost in the Shell (1995) 4k Blu-ray Release Dated & Artwork Revealed



Classic Japanese anime film Ghost in the Shell (1995) has been officially dated for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The artwork has also been revealed for both a standard 4k Blu-ray (pictured above) and 4k SteelBook edition (pictured below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Ghost in the Shell is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Each 4k Blu-ray combo edition comes with a copy on Blu-ray Disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Special Features

Full-length audio commentary of Ghost in the Shell with Mary Claypool (Animation Writer and English Language Scriptwriter), Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of “Batou”), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic)

“Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future” Featurette

“Landscapes & Dreamscapes: The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell” Featurette

Additional Archival Blu-ray Special Features

Production Report & Digital Works Featuretes

Theatrical Trailer

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Ghost in the Shell is priced $19.96 on Amazon while the 4k SteelBook sells for $19.99 at Best Buy.



