Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S Price

Announced via a Twitter early this morning Microsoft has revealed the price for the Xbox Series S will be $299. The new console will be the “smallest Xbox ever” but feature next-generation performance in a smaller design.

We still don’t have a confirmed release date, even though the Xbox Series X is rumored for November 10 with a price of $499. Multiple sources believe both models will premiere the same day.

Features of the Xbox Series S that appear to have been leaked include an all-digital access to games, 1440p at up to 120 FPS, directX ray tracing, variable rate shading, variable refresh rate, ultra-low latency, 4K streaming media playback, 4K upscaling for games, and custom 512 GB SSD.