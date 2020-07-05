New on Blu-ray: Trolls World Tour, War of the Worlds, Zombie For Sale & more

It’s another interesting week for new Blu-ray releases. On the mainstream, Trolls World Tour arrives on disc in several formats including Blu-ray, DVD, 4k Blu-ray, and 3D Blu-ray, all of which include a second disc and Digital Copy except for DVD. The movie is also available inn a 2-movie edition with the first Trolls feature.

For cinephiles, The War of the Worlds (1953) has been remastered for new Blu-ray and DVD editions by Criterion Collection. Arrow Video has several releases this week including the comical Japanese zombie film Zombie for Sale. 4 Umberto Lenzi films from the “giallo” genre of moving making are available in The Complete Lenzi/Baker Giallo Collection from Severin. The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) has been transferred to Blu-ray from a new 4k master by KL Studio Classic.

And for fans of TV mystery dramas, the Canadian series Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 from Acorn TV arrives in a 4-disc edition that contains the 200th episode. Those are just several of our top pics for the week. See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases, July 7, 2020

Trolls World Tour

Trolls / Trolls World Tour 2-Movie Collection

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Murdoch Mysteries Season 13

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) (Special Edition)

The Flesh and the Fiends (Special Edition)

Spaced Invaders (1990) (Special Edition)

Black Rainbow (1989) – Arrow

Zombie For Sale (2019) – Arrow

The Complete Lenzi/Baker Giallo Collection

Inferno of Torture (1969) – Arrow

Proximity (2020)

The Wild Goose Lake (2019)

Neurosis “Revenge in the House of Usher” (1983)

