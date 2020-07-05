New on Blu-ray: Trolls World Tour, War of the Worlds, Zombie For Sale & more

It’s another interesting week for new Blu-ray releases. On the mainstream, Trolls World Tour arrives on disc in several formats including Blu-ray, DVD, 4k Blu-ray, and 3D Blu-ray, all of which include a second disc and Digital Copy except for DVD. The movie is also available inn a 2-movie edition with the first Trolls feature.
For cinephiles, The War of the Worlds (1953) has been remastered for new Blu-ray and DVD editions by Criterion Collection. Arrow Video has several releases this week including the comical Japanese zombie film Zombie for Sale. 4 Umberto Lenzi films from the “giallo” genre of moving making are available in The Complete Lenzi/Baker Giallo Collection from Severin. The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) has been transferred to Blu-ray from a new 4k master by KL Studio Classic.
And for fans of TV mystery dramas, the Canadian series Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 from Acorn TV arrives in a 4-disc edition that contains the 200th episode. Those are just several of our top pics for the week. See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.
New Blu-ray Releases, July 7, 2020
- Trolls World Tour
- Trolls / Trolls World Tour 2-Movie Collection
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- Murdoch Mysteries Season 13
- The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) (Special Edition)
- The Flesh and the Fiends (Special Edition)
- Spaced Invaders (1990) (Special Edition)
- Black Rainbow (1989) – Arrow
- Zombie For Sale (2019) – Arrow
- The Complete Lenzi/Baker Giallo Collection
- Inferno of Torture (1969) – Arrow
- Proximity (2020)
- The Wild Goose Lake (2019)
- Neurosis “Revenge in the House of Usher” (1983)
