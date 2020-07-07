Greyhound to Premiere on Apple TV Plus Friday, July 10

The epic naval film Greyhound starring Tom Hanks looked like it could have been one of the best theatrical experiences of the year, but because of the Covid-19 outbreak the movie will instead premiere at home on Apple TV Plus.

Hanks wrote the screenplay for Greyhound based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S Forester. He plays the commander of a US Navy destroyer ship that is tasked to escort an Allied convoy across the North Atlantic. It also happens to be the first time Hanks’ character Ernest Krause has attempted to cross the Atlantic.

The movie was originally scheduled to release for Father’s Day on June 12, but Apple won the bid for the Sony title and will bring it to Apple TV Plus subscribers exclusively on Friday, July 10th.

Many theatrical films slated for 2020 have been either postponed or released to home video. It seems the higher budget films like No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984, and Black Widow have been pushed back, while other movies like I Still Believe, The Way Back and Scoob! went direct to video.

While we’ll certainly miss the theatrical experience of Greyhound, the movie could be one of the best home theater premieres of the year. We’ll circle back with a full review of Greyhound soon after its debut.

