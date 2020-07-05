Deal Alert: Take 43% Off This JBL Wireless 5.1 Channel Surround

This 510W surround sound system from JBL is actually a hybrid. The soundbar features two detachable wireless speakers than can be placed anywhere in a room to create a theater-like audio experience. The JBL Bar 5.1 also features a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices, and Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS audio support. Right now on Amazon the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar system is only $479.40. That’s a savings of $360 (43%) off the list price of $840! Jump over to Amazon to check it out.

Want Dolby Atmos audio for more immersive and overhead immersive audio? You’ll need the more expensive JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar or other Dolby Atmos-supporting soundbar to upgrade to object-based audio.