This week two Italian Spaghetti Westerns, Django (1966) & Texas Adios (1966), get released to a 2-movie Blu-ray edition as well as Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook.The controversial film Force of Nature (2020) starring Mel Gibson arrives straight on disc and digital (in Digital UHD from select services). And, Criterion Collection releases the disturbing war drama Come and See (1985) made in the Soviet Union by director Elem Klimov.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 30, 2020

Digital

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)

Four Kids and It (2020)

Force of Nature (2020)

Chonda Pierce: Unashamed (2019)

The Heart (2019)

Tomorrow and Thereafter (2017)

Blu-ray

Come and See (1985) – Criterion Collection

Django (1966) & Texas Adios (1966)- Double Feature

Django (1966) & Texas Adios (1966)- Limited SteelBook

Laurel & Hardy: The Definitive Restorations

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

Force of Nature (2020)

Terrifier (2020)

Four Kids and It (2020)

The Short History of the Long Road (2019)

The Etruscan Smile (2018)

Redcon-1 (2018)

Promise at Dawn (2017)

Sukiyaki Western Django: Collector’s Edition (2007)

Orca: The Killer Whale!

First Snow (2006)

The Complete Lenzi/Baker Giallo Collection

Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash

Wild Palms (1993)

Narrow Margin (1990) – Special Edition

Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills (1989)

Ten Little Indians (1989)

The Immortalizer (1989)

Patty Hearst (1988)

Not for Publication (1984)

Hair (1979) – Olive Signature

Paracelsus (1943)

Anime