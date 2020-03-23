1917, Bloodshot, The Way Back, & more Blu-ray & Digital releases

It definitely feels like an odd week for new Blu-ray and Digital releases with non-essential stores closed and 100 million Americans staying at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

As of this article Best Buy is limiting store hours to curbside pickup only. Target and Walmart have adjusted store hours to limit social engagement. And, streaming services have begun limiting streaming quality to reduce bandwidth consumption. The good news is there are plenty of new movies premiering at home.

On Blu-ray, the most anticipated release this week is Sam Mendes’ wartime drama 1917. The Oscar-winning film is already available in digital but home theater enthusiasts can pick up 1917 on either Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10+ enhanced with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Get more details on bonus materials.

You can also find some oddities and niche films from the 70s and 80s such as April Fool’s Day (1986) from director Fred Walton and The Wizard (1989) starring Fred Savage – both available in Blu-ray Collector’s Editions. And, Frankenstein: The True Story (1973) releases to Blu-ray. It’s a 3-hour drama based loosely on the Mary Shelley novel “Frankenstein” and stars Leonard Whiting, Jane Seymour, and David McCallum.

In digital format only, high school basketball drama The Way Back starring Ben Affleck is getting an early digital release (from what we understand the title will be for purchase and not just rent like other home premieres). Action/sci-fi Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel is also getting a home premiere (released to limited theaters on Mar. 15). Both films are available in Digital HD & 4k UHD. And, Universal’s Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. is also releasing to digital (in 4k from select services).

New Movie Releases, Mar. 24, 2020

Digital

Blu-ray

Collections

Bolshevik Trilogy: Three Films by Vsevolod Pudovkin

Maria Watches Over Us: Complete Collection

Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series

Lightning Over Braddock and Collected Shorts: The Films of Tony Buba

