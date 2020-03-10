‘1917’ Released Early To Digital. Here’s Where To Buy & Get Extras

3-time Oscar-winning film 1917 has been released to digital formats two weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD disc editions. If you’re thinking about buying this film early in digital format, here’s where to buy and which digital retailers offer extra bonus material.
Formats
1917 available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision on devices that support it. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1.
Sharing
1917 is part of Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, so if you purchase the film from one service it should be available through other popular movie services including Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and now Comcast Xfinity. (See a list of Movies Anywhere partners here).
Bonus Material
Bonus material with the digital purchase of 1917 may include plenty of extras including cinematographer Roger Deakins’ explanation of how the one-shot, 360-degree filming was achieved. So far, it appears only Apple iTunes is offering bonus material. See our list below and be sure to check with your preferred digital retailer to see if the bonus materials you would like are included.
- Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes
- Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins
- The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1.
- Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one-shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life.
- The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score.
- In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917.
- Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War
Price
1917 is selling for $19.99 in any format (SD/HD/UHD) at most popular digital movie services. Walmart’s Vudu is offering a Disc & Digital option which provides the digital copy today and Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray discs when available. The movie can also be rented upon release of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD editions.
- Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)
- Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + iTunes Extras
- FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
- Vudu (Walmart) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
as of 836am mountain time on 3/10, Google has not released it while other platforms have it