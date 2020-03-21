Movies Premiering At Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

During this dangerous time in our country, most families are opting to stay home for entertainment (and in some cities required) as we try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Given the situation, studios have decided to release several movies as “home premieres,” while others will just delay theatrical debuts (like the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die now scheduled for November 2020).

Please keep in mind that some of the following titles are only for rent. That means you will will pay $19.99 to watch the movie for a limited amount of time but will not own it for future viewing.

Emma

Released to theaters on March 6, Emma (Rated PG) is a comedy romance starring Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is available to rent for $19.99 from popular services Amazon Prime, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, as well as through TV service providers.

Onward

Released to theaters on March 6, Onward (Rated PG) is a Disney animated feature starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film can be purchased for $19.99 from Amazon Prime, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, as well as through TV service providers.

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man (Rated R) premiered in theaters on Feb. 28 and stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman haunted by her abusive ex-husband. The film is available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, as well as through TV service providers.

The Hunt

Debuting in theaters on Mar. 13, The Hunt (Rated R) from The Leftovers director Craig Zobel stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank. The movie is available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, as well as through TV service providers.

Many titles are also premiering early to purchase digitally for home viewing. Disney, for example, decided to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for digital purchase and Frozen II early on their streaming service Disney+.