Amazon Streaming Over 40 Kids Shows Free

Amazon has made over 40 kids shows available to stream free while families stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The shows, including Prime Originals, were previously available only to Prime customers. However, as of today, anyone with a valid Amazon account can watch the added shows, movies and specials.

The programming includes select seasons of PBS Kids shows “Arthur,” “Bali,” “Caillou,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and “Odd Squad.”

Original Series such as “Bug Diaries,” “Just Add Magic,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” “Pete the Cat” are also available to stream without a Prime account.

Amazon has also made over 80 family movies free with ads from IMDb TV. A few of the movies include “Scooby-Doo: The Movie,” “Stuart Little,” and “Rugrats Go Wild.”

Check out more details on this Amazon page.