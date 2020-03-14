Get a Free Digital Movie with purchase of ‘Little Women’

Here’s a promotion you might be interested in. Movies Anywhere is offering a free movie from a select list with the purchase of Oscar-winning drama Little Women in Digital format.

As of now, the free movies to choose from include Julie and Julia, Riding In Cars with Boys, Steel Magnolias, Friends with Money, Easy Virtue, The Runaways, Mrs. Winterbourne, and Ladies in Black.

Little Women is selling for $14.99 from most Movies Anywhere partners including Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu. Several of those services offer the movie in 4k UHD.

Once you purchase Little Women from the Movies Anywhere portal (be sure to go through MA) you’ll receive an email with a redemption code.

Little Women releases to Blu-ray and DVD, as well as rental options, on April 7, 2020.

Jump over to Movies Anywhere for more details.