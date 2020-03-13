HBO & Cinemax Free Previews include Westworld S3 premiere

HBO and Cinemax are offering free previews of their channels starting today, March 13 and ending for most providers on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The free previews this weekend feature the premiere of the third season of Westworld on HBO Sunday evening.

So far, we’ve heard of AT&T, DirecTV, Cox and Verizon offering the preview. If you are getting the free channels please let us know in the comments below or via Twitter. Thank you!

<iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pDJbFA32_QY” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>