Roku offers discount with HBO & Cinemax Value Pack

Roku is now offering a discount for subscribers to the HBO + Cinemax Value Pack on The Roku Channel. The two premium channels are now offered for $20.99 per month — a discount of $3.99 per month if subscribed to separately.

HBO offers original programming such as The New Pope, Game of Thrones, and The Outsider as well as blockbuster movies such as John Wick: Chapter 3, Long Shot, and Ma.

Cinemax also has original series including Strike Back and Outcast, along with popular movies such as iRobot, Happy Gilmore, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Roku offers a free trial of the HBO & Cinemax Value Pack to new customers.

The Roku Channel launched in 2017 providing free streaming of ad-supported content on the Roku platform and The Roku Channel.