How To Watch/Stream The 9th Democratic Debate Starring Mike Bloomberg

There have been eight Democratic Debates so far but tonight’s event from the Paris Theater in Las Vegas will include new candidate Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg was able to take part in the debate after new rules ditched previous requirements for a candidate to have tens of thousands of donors. No doubt the debate will be watched by many just to see how Bloomberg does after previous debates seemed to come to a standstill in terms of entertainment value. Indeed, others will tune-in for Bernie Sanders who enjoys a double-digit lead over other candidates. The debate starts at 9 pm Eastern/6 pm live on NBC and MSNBC. Here’s how to watch the debate on traditional TV or streaming over the internet.

9th Democratic Debate Candidates Feb. 19, 2020

Joe Biden, former VP

Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, US senator from Minnesota

Bernie Sanders, US senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, US senator from Massachusetts

How To Watch on TV

You can watch the 9th Democratic Debate at 9 pm Eastern/6 pm live on NBC and MSNBC. Be sure to watch the event in HD! See this guide to NBC HD channels.

How To Stream

Using a web browser you can stream the debates from NBC News, MSNBC, NBCNow, and the local Nevada Independent website. In addition, Facebook’s NBC News and MSNBC pages will be streaming the debate, as well as the NBC News mobile app.

Or, use the NBC or NBC News Now app on streaming media players such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku (on The Roku Channel), iPhone and Android mobile devices, PlutoTV, Xbox One, and select some Smart TVs. NBC News NOW app.

In Spanish, you can stream the 9th Democratic Debate on the Noticias Telemundo website as well as on their Facebook page and mobile app.