Frozen 2, Fleabag S1, Ford v Ferrari & more new Blu-ray & Digital releases

Here are this week’s highlights in new movie and TV series releases. Disney’s Frozen 2 is now available to purchase in Digital SD, HD, and UHD with some retailers offering access to bonus features. Most services including Amazon are selling the movie for $19.99 (HD) and $24.99 (4k UHD).
On Blu-ray, 2x Oscar-winner Ford v Ferrari releases to several Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Target. Season 1 of Fleabag from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is available on Region A/1 Blu-ray from Best Buy. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma arrives on Blu-ray and DVD from Criterion Collection. And, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Feb. 11, 2020
Digital
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Ford v Ferrari
- Ford v Ferrari – Best Buy SteelBook
- Ford v Ferrari – Target Exclusive
- Shutter Island (2010) – 4k SteelBook
Blu-ray
TV Series
Movies
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- The Great War (2019)
- John Wick: 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray & Digital] – Best Buy
- Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert
- Hell On The Border (2019)
- Roma (2018) – Criterion Collection
- Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable: Chapter 1 (2017)
- First Love (2019)
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- Transylvania 6-5000 (1995)
- Hudson Hawk (1991)
- Vibes (1988)
- Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
- No Mercy (1986)
- Legal Eagles (1986)
- The Beast and the Magic Sword (1983)
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- When a Stranger Calls (1979)
- A Little Romance (1979)
- Dangerous Cargo (1977)
- Sparkle (1976)
- Guys and Dolls (1955) – Warner Archive
- The Mysterious Mr. M (1946)
- Blood and Sand (1922)
Anime
- Fruits Basket: Season One – Part Two
- Grave Of The Fireflies
New on Blu-ray & Digital This Week: Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Jojo Rabbit & more