Frozen 2, Fleabag S1, Ford v Ferrari & more new Blu-ray & Digital releases

Here are this week’s highlights in new movie and TV series releases. Disney’s Frozen 2 is now available to purchase in Digital SD, HD, and UHD with some retailers offering access to bonus features. Most services including Amazon are selling the movie for $19.99 (HD) and $24.99 (4k UHD).

On Blu-ray, 2x Oscar-winner Ford v Ferrari releases to several Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Target. Season 1 of Fleabag from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is available on Region A/1 Blu-ray from Best Buy. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma arrives on Blu-ray and DVD from Criterion Collection. And, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Feb. 11, 2020

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

TV Series

Movies

Anime