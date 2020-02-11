Frozen 2, Fleabag S1, Ford v Ferrari & more new Blu-ray & Digital releases

new-blu-ray-digital-feb-11-2020Here are this week’s highlights in new movie and TV series releases. Disney’s Frozen 2 is now available to purchase in Digital SD, HD, and UHD with some retailers offering access to bonus features. Most services including Amazon are selling the movie for $19.99 (HD) and $24.99 (4k UHD).

On Blu-ray, 2x Oscar-winner Ford v Ferrari releases to several Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Target. Season 1 of Fleabag from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is available on Region A/1 Blu-ray from Best Buy. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma arrives on Blu-ray and DVD from Criterion Collection. And, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Feb. 11, 2020

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

TV Series

Movies

  • Ford v Ferrari (2019)
  • The Great War (2019)
  • John Wick: 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray & Digital] – Best Buy
  • Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert
  • Hell On The Border (2019)
  • Roma (2018) – Criterion Collection
  • Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable: Chapter 1 (2017)
  • First Love (2019)
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • Transylvania 6-5000 (1995)
  • Hudson Hawk (1991)
  • Vibes (1988)
  • Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
  • No Mercy (1986)
  • Legal Eagles (1986)
  • The Beast and the Magic Sword (1983)
  • My Bloody Valentine (1981)
  • When a Stranger Calls (1979)
  • A Little Romance (1979)
  • Dangerous Cargo (1977)
  • Sparkle (1976)
  • Guys and Dolls (1955) – Warner Archive
  • The Mysterious Mr. M (1946)
  • Blood and Sand (1922)

Anime

  • Fruits Basket: Season One – Part Two
  • Grave Of The Fireflies

