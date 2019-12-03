Shutter Island to get 4k Blu-ray SteelBook release

Martin Scorsese’s chilling feature Shutter Island will finally get a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release in the US. And, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film the special SteelBook edition will arrive on February 11, 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray, the video is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range. We don’t have audio specs confirmed yet but we’re hoping for Dolby Atmos or at least a 7.1-channel improvement over the previous 5.1 channel soundtracks found on Blu-ray.

Shutter Island is priced $29.99 and can be pre-ordered from Amazon.

In Shutter Island, U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) investigates the presumed escape of a patient on an island for the criminally insane, but the investigation turns more sinister than he could have ever imagined.