Fleabag: Season 1 now available on Region A Blu-ray Disc

Season One of the hit Prime Video series Fleabag is now available on Blu-ray Disc in Region A/1 format. The show, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, won two Golden Globes including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress.

Fleabag Season 1 consists of six episodes from 2016 with a total run time of 155 minutes. The show is presented in 1080p resolution on Blu-ray.

Best Buy is selling the Blu-ray in the US for $27.99 and DVD for $22.99. Amazon also sells the first season but only in import Blu-ray formats.