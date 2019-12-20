‘Doctor Sleep’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates, Box Art & Details

Warner Bros.’ Doctor Sleep will release to digital formats on Jan. 21, 2020 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2020. The Mike Flanagan film is based on the Stephen King novel that follows the events of The Shining, and stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran.

Doctor Sleep on Blu-ray includes a Director’s Cut with almost 30 minutes of new, alternate, and extended scenes. The added footage was chosen by Mike Flanagan and not seen in theaters, but unfortunately only on the Blu-ray Disc (not 4k Blu-ray). There are also several bonus featurettes including “The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision.” [Update: According to Director Mike Flanagan the Digital UHD copy will also include the Director’s Cut.]

On Blu-ray, Doctor Sleep is presented at 1080p and on 4k Blu-ray in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR for increased color depth. The audio on Doctor Sleep will include English Dolby Atmos/True HD 7.1 for immersive sound along with English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French audio in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, French, and Portuguese subtitles.

The movie is priced $19.99 for Digital HD/UHD, $19.99 for Blu-ray (List: $24.99), 34.99 for Ultra HD Blu-ray (List: $44.99), and $19.99 for DVD (List: $28.99). Order from Amazon. (See the Amazon cart below for up-to-date prices.)

Best Buy is also taking pre-orders for a SteelBook Limited Edition of Doctor Sleep priced $34.99. (See photo below.)

Bonus Features

DIRECTOR’S CUT OF THE FILM – featuring nearly 30 minutes of new, alternate and extended scenes, selected by director Mike Flanagan, not seen in theaters.

Return to the Overlook

The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision

From Shining to Sleep

Doctor Sleep was produced by Warner Bros., Intrepid Pictures, and Vertigo Entertainment.