There Are 3 Oscar Nominated Films Releasing This Week

It just so happens there are 3 current Oscar nominees releasing to home media this week. On Digital, 4-time nominated Ford v Ferrari is available from digital retailers to purchase in SD, HD or 4k UHD resolution with bonus features from select services.

Best Picture nominee Parasite from director Kang Ho Song hits stores in a 2-disc combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. The film is “Certified Fresh” from Rotten Tomatoes with a total of 6 Oscar nominations.

Twice-nominated drama Harriet starring Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. arrives in a 2-disc Blu-ray combo with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal.

And, we might also mention 3-time Oscar winner Black Panther (2018) from Marvel Studios re-releases to an exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy. More details here.

Not an Oscar-nominee but a fan favorite nonetheless, Terminator: Dark Fate from Paramount Pictures releases Tuesday, Jan. 28 on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions with an extra disc and Digital Copy. See all the versions of Terminator: Dark Fate here.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 28, 2020

Digital

Ford v Ferrari

Arctic Dogs

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

The River’s Bed

Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray