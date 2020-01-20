Doctor Sleep, The Addams Family, Zombieland: Double Tap & more releases this week

Hot digital releases this week include Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep which includes the extended Director’s Cut from Mike Flanagan. If you want the DC in 4k you should get this early Digital Copy. (Read more about Doctor Sleep versions here.) Playing With Fire starring John Cena also gets an early digital release along with The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren an Ian McKellen.

On Blu-ray Disc, Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from Sony Pictures in 2-disc combos with digital copy. Jay And Silent Bob Reboot hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Lionsgate. Pain and Glory starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas releases to a single-disc edition from SPHE. And, Universal’s The Addams Family starring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron can be purchased in a 2-disc combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 21, 2020

Digital

Blu-ray

