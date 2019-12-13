‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Zombieland: Double Tap is releasing soon to home media! The Columbia Pictures production will arrive first to Digital on Dec. 24 (including 4k), followed by disc formats on January 21, 2020.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions are loaded with extras such as bloopers & outtakes, alternate and extended scenes, commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer, six featurettes, and “Zombieland Ad Council.”

The IMAX-Enhanced 4k Blu-ray presents the film in 2.40:1 aspect ratio at 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Zombieland: Double Tap is priced $22.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $29.99 (List: $45.99) on 4k Blu-ray. (Buy on Amazon) A Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy is also available for $34.99.

Synopsis

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel where the comic mayhem stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Bonus Features: