‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Zombieland: Double Tap is releasing soon to home media! The Columbia Pictures production will arrive first to Digital on Dec. 24 (including 4k), followed by disc formats on January 21, 2020.
The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions are loaded with extras such as bloopers & outtakes, alternate and extended scenes, commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer, six featurettes, and “Zombieland Ad Council.”
The IMAX-Enhanced 4k Blu-ray presents the film in 2.40:1 aspect ratio at 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.
Zombieland: Double Tap is priced $22.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $29.99 (List: $45.99) on 4k Blu-ray. (Buy on Amazon) A Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy is also available for $34.99.
Synopsis
A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel where the comic mayhem stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.
Bonus Features:
- Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer
- Extended Bloopers & Outtakes
- Alternate & Extended Scenes
- “The Beast is Gone”: Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee.
- “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person.
- “Would of Never Met”: Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie apocalypse.
- “In Bed”: Tallahassee’s still got it!
- “Breakfast at Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation.
- “Car Ride”: Road trips were made for family bonding.
- “Melting Gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend.
- “There’s a Party Tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of hippies.
- “Alternate Proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.
- “The Doppelgangers”: From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.
- “The Rides of Zombieland”: From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.
- “Rules of Making a Zombie Film”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!
- “Making Babylon”: Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.
- “New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.
- “Single Take Doppelganger Fight”: Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.
- “Zombieland Ad Council”