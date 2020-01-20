Digital 4k Movies (Thrillers) Under $10 on Apple TV

Apple’s digital movie library has a selection of suspenseful, thriller type movies on sale for under $10, and many of titles are available in 4k. Some films, like 10 Cloverfield Lane, Hereditary, and Midsommer also feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Check ’em out below.

Apple 4k Thrillers Under $10

10 Cloverfield Lane $9.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos) Chinatown $9.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1) Gone Girl $7.99 (4k)

(4k) Hereditary $7.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos) Midsommer $7.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos) Moon $7.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1) Shutter Island $9.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1) The Girl on the Train $7.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1)

(4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1) The Goldfinch $9.99 (4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1)

Not in 4k But Great Deals