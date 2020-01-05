New Releases: Joker, The Lighthouse, Big Little Lies Season 2, & more

This week the biggest movie disc release is Joker from Warner Bros. Pictures. The film set records at the box office and is sure to be one of the year’s best-selling titles in home media. After releasing early to digital, Joker will arrive on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray (including these exclusive retailer editions) on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Lighthouse from director/writer Robert Eggers hits stores on Blu-ray and DVD. The black and white drama, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, is a potential Oscar-nominee for Dafoe’s supporting role. The Blu-ray Disc edition from Lionsgate includes a Digital Copy, featurette “The Lighthouse: A Dark & Stormy Tale,” deleted scenes, and audio commentary with Robert Eggers.
From television, Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman releases to a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Warner Archive that includes the bonus feature “The Lies Revealed: A Conversation with the Cast of Big Little Lies.”
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 7, 2020
TV
Movies
- Joker (Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray)
- The Lighthouse
- Holiday – The Criterion Collection
- Brick – Special Edition
- Dr. Cyclops – Special Edition
- Cobra Woman (Special Edition)
- The Specialists “Gli Specialisti” – Special Edition
- The Slasher “Cosh Boy”
- The Hellbenders “I Crudeli” – Special Edition
- Kill Them All and Come Back Alone – Special Edition
- The Shed
- Depraved
- The Final Programme
- Crown Vic
- Trespassers
- Stand Alone
- Mine 9
- Chained For Life
- On the Arm
- Cosmos
- Omega Syndrome
- Nightshifter
- Swamp Zombies 2
- Limerence
- Collusion
- Red Dog
- The Bet
- Bulletproof 2
- Paradise Hills
- Girl On The Third Floor
Anime
- Zombie Land Saga: Season One
- Black Clover: Season 2
- A Certain Magical Index III: Season Three – Part Two
- Yu Yu Hakusho: The Complete Third Season
- Berserk (2016): The Complete Series
- ENDRO! The Complete Series
- Spice and Wolf: The Complete Series
- Space Dandy: The Complete Series
- Dagashi Kashi: Season Two
- Girl In Twilight
Collections
- Bad Boys (1995) / Bad Boys II
