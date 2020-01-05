New Releases: Joker, The Lighthouse, Big Little Lies Season 2, & more

This week the biggest movie disc release is Joker from Warner Bros. Pictures. The film set records at the box office and is sure to be one of the year’s best-selling titles in home media. After releasing early to digital, Joker will arrive on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray (including these exclusive retailer editions) on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The Lighthouse from director/writer Robert Eggers hits stores on Blu-ray and DVD. The black and white drama, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, is a potential Oscar-nominee for Dafoe’s supporting role. The Blu-ray Disc edition from Lionsgate includes a Digital Copy, featurette “The Lighthouse: A Dark & Stormy Tale,” deleted scenes, and audio commentary with Robert Eggers.

From television, Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman releases to a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Warner Archive that includes the bonus feature “The Lies Revealed: A Conversation with the Cast of Big Little Lies.”

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 7, 2020

TV

Movies

Joker (Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray)

The Lighthouse

Holiday – The Criterion Collection

Brick – Special Edition

Dr. Cyclops – Special Edition

Cobra Woman (Special Edition)

The Specialists “Gli Specialisti” – Special Edition

The Slasher “Cosh Boy”

The Hellbenders “I Crudeli” – Special Edition

Kill Them All and Come Back Alone – Special Edition

The Shed

Depraved

The Final Programme

Crown Vic

Trespassers

Stand Alone

Mine 9

Chained For Life

On the Arm

Cosmos

Omega Syndrome

Nightshifter

Swamp Zombies 2

Limerence

Collusion

Red Dog

The Bet

Bulletproof 2

Paradise Hills

Girl On The Third Floor

Anime

Zombie Land Saga: Season One

Black Clover: Season 2

A Certain Magical Index III: Season Three – Part Two

Yu Yu Hakusho: The Complete Third Season

Berserk (2016): The Complete Series

ENDRO! The Complete Series

Spice and Wolf: The Complete Series

Space Dandy: The Complete Series

Dagashi Kashi: Season Two

Girl In Twilight

Collections